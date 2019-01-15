Parties Clash Over DP Lawmaker's Alleged Real Estate Speculation

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties on Friday clashed over allegations that a ruling party lawmaker engaged in real estate speculation using inside information she obtained when she served on a parliamentary committee.While the ruling Democratic Party(DP) decided to defer punitive action against lawmaker Sohn Hye-won on Thursday, opposition parties accused the DP of self-exoneration.Sohn is suspected of using inside information she received while sitting on a parliamentary committee to mobilize her relatives and aides for speculative investment of properties in the southwestern city of Mokpo, South Jeolla Province.The properties were later designated as cultural asset sites.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) called for related parliamentary committees to convene a meeting to determine how Sohn, her family and aides managed to acquire the properties and the process involved in cultural asset designation.The LKP and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party went further to urge President Moon Jae-in to apologize and explain the allegations, referring to Sohn's personal relationship with First Lady Kim Jung-sook dating back to their high school years.