DP Lawmaker to Request Prosecution Probe on Alleged Speculation If Involved Parties Cooperate

Photo : YONHAP News

A ruling party lawmaker who is suspected of using inside information to engage in real estate speculation says she will request prosecutors investigate the allegations so long as parties involved in the case cooperate with the probe.On her social media account on Friday, Democratic Party lawmaker Sohn Hye-won, who has denied the allegations, said she will take the advice of minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace lawmaker Park Jie-won to request the probe.Park earlier told a local radio program that Sohn should seek the investigation herself to clarify the allegations.Sohn, however, added that involved parties, including a local broadcaster who initially reported on the allegations, should cooperate with the prosecution.The lawmaker is suspected of having mobilized her relatives and aides for speculative investment in real estate properties in the southwestern city of Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, which were later designated as cultural asset sites.She is alleged to have used inside information she obtained while serving on the parliamentary culture committee and to have provided money to her relatives for the purchases.