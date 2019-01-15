Seoul Condemns Deadly Car Bomb Attack in Colombia

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has strongly condemned a car bomb attack in front of a police academy in Colombia on Thursday that killed over 20 people and wounded dozens more.In a statement issued on Friday, the Foreign Ministry conveyed condolences to the victims and bereaved families.The statement added that the South Korean government believes that terrorism is a crime against humanity that cannot be justified under any circumstances and which must be rooted out by all means.The statement said Seoul strongly supports the Colombian government’s efforts to eradicate terrorism and will continue to join global efforts to combat terrorism.The explosion occurred in front of the General Santander National Police Academy in Bogotá at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. No group has claimed responsibility.Bogotá is estimated to house roughly 950 South Korean residents. A Foreign Ministry official said it has not received any report of damage from the Korean community so far