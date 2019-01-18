Trump Unveils Space-based MD Strategy before Summit Arrangement

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: While his key officials are working on arranging a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed a new missile defense strategy. It specifies North Korea as an "extraordinary threat."Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Nat sound: U.S. missile defense simulated exercise]The current U.S. missile defense system is based on ground-to-air interceptors, shooting down enemy warheads during atmospheric flight.The new strategy under the Missile Defense Review released on Thursday calls for developing space-based sensors and weapon systems to track and destroy incoming enemy missiles.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"We're gathered together to outline the steps we must take to upgrade and modernize America's missile defense. So important."On the day North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's chief negotiator arrived in Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled the new missile defense strategy, resembling Ronald Reagan's "Star Wars" plan.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"In a time of rapidly evolving threats, we must be certain that our defensive capabilities are unrivaled and unmatched anywhere in the world.""They're increasing their lethal strike capabilities and they're focused on developing long range missiles that could reach targets within the United States. As President, my first duty is the defense of our county. First duty: the defense of our country."The latest review singled out North Korea as an ongoing and "extraordinary threat" along with advancing capabilities by Iran, Russia, and China.The report said while a possible new avenue to peace now exists with North Korea, the U.S. must remain vigilant.This came seven months after Trump announced that the North Korean threat had been removed following his first meeting with Kim.Just a day earlier, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told a crowd of American diplomats that Pyongyang must take concrete denuclearization steps.[Sound bite: US Vice President Mike Pence]"While the president has started a promising dialogue with Chairman Kim, we still await concrete steps by North Korea to dismantle the nuclear weapons that threaten our people and our allies in the region... "Analysts said Trump could press Kim to scrap his intercontinental ballistic missiles during the envisioned summit.A U.S. lawmaker reportedly said that freezing North Korea’s long range missile program is a realistic option that the U.S. can pursue at the point.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.