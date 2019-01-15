[AFC Asian Cup 2019] S. Korea to Face Bahrain in First Knockout Match

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will face Bahrain in their first knockout match at the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) Asian Cup next week.Following the completion of the group stage Thursday, Group C winner South Korea has been matched up against Group A third-place Bahrain.Their round of 16 showdown will begin at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Korea time, at Dubai's Rashid Stadium.South Korea, ranked 53rd by FIFA, have a fairly good chance of defeating the world's 113th Bahrain.Should South Korea beat Bahrain to advance to the quarterfinals, its opponent will be the winner of the Qatar-Iraq match.