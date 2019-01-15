Police Start Questioning Former Skating Coach on Sexual Assault Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Police investigating sexual assault allegations made by Olympic short track champion Shim Suk-hee began probing Shim's former coach on Friday.Investigators started questioning Cho Jae-beom at a detention center in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province at 1 p.m.Cho is currently serving a ten-month sentence for physically assaulting Shim and three other skaters between 2011 and 2018.Last month, Shim additionally accused Cho of sexually abusing her from 2014, when she was a junior in high school until about two months before the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.Cho has since denied the allegations.The investigation will be carried out based on Shim's complaint and testimony, and materials that have been secured from both Shim and Cho's mobile devices.