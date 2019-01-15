Civic Groups File Complaint Against Dog Rescue Chief for Euthanasia

Photo : YONHAP News

Civic groups filed a complaint against the controversial animal rescue chief Park So-yeon for euthanizing hundreds of animals.After filing charges against the head of Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth, or CARE, Friday, the Korean Animal Welfare Association and others held a news conference.They said the accused secretly ordered her staff to put down hundreds of animals from 2015 to 2018 while collecting donations for her much-publicized animal rescue work.Park had claimed to media and to her supporters that her dog shelter does not kill rescued animals.A former CARE staffer recently disclosed that the shelter has been euthanizing the animals and that Park ignored opposition from some of her staff.