Civic Groups File Complaint Against Dog Rescue Chief for Euthanasia

Civic groups filed a complaint against the controversial animal rescue chief Park So-yeon for euthanizing hundreds of animals.
After filing charges against the head of Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth, or CARE, Friday, the Korean Animal Welfare Association and others held a news conference.
They said the accused secretly ordered her staff to put down hundreds of animals from 2015 to 2018 while collecting donations for her much-publicized animal rescue work.
Park had claimed to media and to her supporters that her dog shelter does not kill rescued animals.
A former CARE staffer recently disclosed that the shelter has been euthanizing the animals and that Park ignored opposition from some of her staff.