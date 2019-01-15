Menu Content

Civic Groups File Complaint Against Dog Rescue Chief for Euthanasia

Write: 2019-01-18 14:50:35Update: 2019-01-18 15:05:02

Photo : YONHAP News

Civic groups filed a complaint against the controversial animal rescue chief Park So-yeon for euthanizing hundreds of animals.

After filing charges against the head of Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth, or CARE, Friday, the Korean Animal Welfare Association and others held a news conference.

They said the accused secretly ordered her staff to put down hundreds of animals from 2015 to 2018 while collecting donations for her much-publicized animal rescue work.

Park had claimed to media and to her supporters that her dog shelter does not kill rescued animals. 

A former CARE staffer recently disclosed that the shelter has been euthanizing the animals and that Park ignored opposition from some of her staff.
