Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Up 0.82%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 17-point-22 points, or point-82 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-124-point-28.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining nine-point-99 points, or one-point-46 percent. It closed the week at 696-point-34.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-121-point-nine won.