Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant for Former Justice for Second Time

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking a warrant for the second time to detain former Supreme Court justice and head of the top court's administrative body Park Byong-dae for his alleged involvement in a power abuse scandal.An official at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said Friday that considering additional charges made against Park since the first request was turned down by the court last month, it has decided to seek the warrant for the second time.Park is accused of interfering in trials from 2014 to 2016 in order to lobby the presidential office of then-President Park Geun-hye for the establishment of a separate court of appeals led by former top court chief Yang Sung-tae.He is also suspected of blacklisting judges critical of the court administration or certain trial proceedings between 2014 and 2017.A decision on Park's arrest warrant is expected as early as Tuesday.