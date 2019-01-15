Appeals Court Upholds Damages Claims by Another Group of Forced Labor Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul appellate court on Friday upheld damages claims by another group of South Koreans forced into labor by Japan during World War Two and ordered a Japanese firm to compensate them.The Seoul High Court retained the lower court's ruling that ordered the Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation to pay between 80 million to 100 million won to 27 surviving victims and families of those who have died.The court said the company deceived and coaxed the plaintiffs, most of them teenagers, to volunteer at its munitions factories in dangerous situations with no compensation paid for over 70 years.Representatives of the plaintiffs welcomed Friday's ruling, expressing hopes for the victims' wounds to be healed by the court decision.The victims filed a lawsuit in South Korea after Japanese courts ruled in favor of the company in a 2003 litigation, citing that the 1965 bilateral pact between Seoul and Tokyo terminated individual rights to claim for damages.Friday's ruling follows the two recent Supreme Court decisions made last year in favor of dozens of Korean forced labor victims against Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.