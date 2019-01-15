Global Fund Market Grows 1% in 3Q of 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

The size of net assets of funds managed across the world inched up by one percent in the third quarter of last year from the previous quarter.The Korea Financial Investment Association said the total net assets of funds worldwide amounted to 40-point-six trillion U.S. dollars at the end of the third quarter of 2018. It marked an increase of 400 billion dollars from a quarter earlier.Equity funds saw the sharpest increase at 383-point-three billion dollars, followed by Money Market Funds at 15-point-nine billion dollars and bond funds at 15 billion dollars.South Korean funds grew by a half of a percentage point to 432-point-two billion dollars in net assets. It is the 13th largest fund market out of 47 countries surveyed.