S. Korean, US Marine Commanders to Discuss Opcon Transfer

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s top marine plans to visit a U.S. base in Japan next week to discuss the transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) from the United States.According to the South Korean Marine Corps Headquarters, Marine Corps Commander Lieutenant General Jun Jin-goo will visit the U.S. Third Marine Expeditionary Force(III-MEF) in Okinawa for six days from Monday.An official of the headquarters said Jun will discuss a road map on how to verify the OPCON transfer ahead of the Initial Operational Capability(IOC) evaluation in August.Currently, a South Korean marine commander leads the Combined Marine Component Command under the ROK-US Combined Forces Command(CFC), but the position is handed over to the commander of the U.S. Third Marine Expeditionary Force in contingency.