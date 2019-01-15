Taxi Industry Decides to Join Social Dialogue over Carpooling Service

Photo : YONHAP News

The taxi industry has decided to join a multiparty dialogue to discuss the controversy surrounding Kakao Mobility’s carpooling service.An emergency committee representing four taxi industry groups held a press conference on Friday to announce the decision, noting that they made the "selfless" decision to resolve social conflict.The move comes three days after Kakao said it will suspend its pilot carpooling program, accepting the taxi industry’s demand for the measure as a prerequisite to launch social dialogue over the issue.The taxi committee warned, however, dialogue can run aground if discussions are held on the premise that the carpooling service will be launched.Earlier, the ruling Democratic Party proposed the creation of a a "social grand compromise entity" involving all concerned parties to handle the conflict.