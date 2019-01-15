KCDC: 25% of S. Koreans Skip Breakfast

Photo : Getty Images Bank

A local survey shows one in four South Koreans skip breakfast.The Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said 25-point-two percent responded in 2016 that they do not eat breakfast, marking a three-percent increase from a decade earlier.Young people, aged 19 to 29, skipped breakfast the most at 52-point-six percent.The KCDC attributed the growing trend of skipping breakfast to changes in family structure and more women participating in economic activities, and warned the habit could lead to insufficient or unbalanced nutritional intake.