S. Korean Envoy Maybe on Way to Stockholm to Meet N. Korean, US Counterparts

South Korea’s nuclear envoy may be heading to Sweden for possible talks with his counterparts from North Korea and the United States.According to Seoul-based Yonhap News, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon likely departed on Friday, canceling his schedules in Seoul for the entire day.North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has been visiting Stockholm since Thursday to attend an international conference organized by a private Swedish research institute. Lee was said to have been reviewing attending the same event.There is speculation that U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will join them, raising the possibility of a trilateral meeting, or bilateral talks between the two Koreas or between the North and the U.S.This comes amid anticipation that a second North Korea-U.S. summit could be held as early as next month.If meetings are arranged in Stockholm, the envoys are likely to hold advance coordination of a possible agenda for the summit such as denuclearization measures by the North and corresponding measures by the U.S.A declaration to end the Korean War and establishing a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula may also be discussed.