White House: Trump, Kim to Hold 2nd Summit in Late February

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House announced Friday that President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will hold a second summit near the end of February.This comes after a top North Korean official held high-level talks with the U.S. in Washington.White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Trump met with Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of the North's ruling Workers' Party's central committee, for an hour and half to discuss denuclearization and a second summit, which will take place near the end of February.She said the president looks forward to meeting with Kim at a place to be announced at a later date.Hanoi in Vietnam is considered the likely venue at the moment.The exact location and time is expected to be decided through more working-level talks in consideration of security concerns.Kim Yong-chol's latest trip to the White House was his second after a visit in June last year, which was followed by the first U.S.-North summit.Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited the North Korean official at the hotel he was staying at in Washington and held talks for 50 minutes, after which Kim visited the White House for a meeting with Trump.Kim and Pompeo returned to the hotel together where they had lunch.