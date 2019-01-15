Yun Sung-bin Wins Silver in the 5th Skeleton World Cup

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean skeleton racer Yun Sung-bin has won a silver medal in the fifth World Cup race, continuing his medal streak in the series.In the fifth leg of the 2018-2019 International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation World Cup Tour held Friday in Innsbruck, Austria, Yun placed second with a combined time of one minute and 46-point-45 seconds after two runs.Martins Dukurs of Latvia won the race by point-28 seconds and Axel Jungk of Germany took home a bronze medal.Yun placed third in the first and second leg of the tour and second in the third. The fourth race of the series was cancelled due to bad weather.