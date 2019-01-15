Yun Sung-bin Wins Silver in the 5th Skeleton World Cup

South Korean skeleton racer Yun Sung-bin has won a silver medal in the fifth World Cup race, continuing his medal streak in the series.
In the fifth leg of the 2018-2019 International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation World Cup Tour held Friday in Innsbruck, Austria, Yun placed second with a combined time of one minute and 46-point-45 seconds after two runs.
Martins Dukurs of Latvia won the race by point-28 seconds and Axel Jungk of Germany took home a bronze medal.
Yun placed third in the first and second leg of the tour and second in the third. The fourth race of the series was cancelled due to bad weather.