Foreign Ministry Says Nuclear Envoy Visiting Sweden

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s chief nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon arrived in Sweden early Saturday Korea time as North Korea and the U.S. are expected to begin working-level talks in Stockholm to discuss their second summit scheduled for late February.In a press release Saturday, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Lee will visit the country until Tuesday to attend a closed-door international conference hosted by Sweden.The U.S. State Department also announced that U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will visit Sweden through Tuesday to take part in an international conference.Prior to his departure to Europe, Biegun welcomed top North Korean official Kim Yong-chol at Dulles International Airport in Washington on Thursday. He was also present at high-level talks held between Kim and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, who earlier arrived in Sweden, has meanwhile met with the Swedish foreign minister.Choe and Biegun are expected to discuss working-level procedures and the agenda for the North Korea-U.S. summit planned for next month as announced by the White House.There is speculation that a meeting between the two Koreas or a trilateral meeting also involving the U.S. could also possibly take place in Stockholm.