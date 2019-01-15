Vice FMs of S. Korea, China Discuss Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held a dinner meeting with his Chinese counterpart Kong Xuanyou in Seoul on Friday and discussed a range of mutual concerns.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, the two sides discussed pushing for high-level exchanges this year as well as Korean Peninsula affairs and cooperation in addressing the fine dust situation.Vice Minister Cho stressed that the issue of fine dust directly relates to the quality of life for both Korean and Chinese people and requires close regional cooperation.The two sides agreed to step up cooperation through bilateral and multilateral dialogue channels related to the environment as well as a Korea-China center on environmental cooperation.The vice ministers also assessed that their countries were stably advancing relations through active high-level exchanges and agreed to continue close communication in 2019 through foreign ministerial talks and dialogue between the South Korean and Chinese leaders in various ways.They also addressed recent developments in Korean Peninsula affairs and agreed to continue close coordination for the complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula.Kong, who also serves as Beijing's top nuclear envoy, earlier met with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon on Thursday.