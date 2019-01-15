Expats Working in S. Korea Up Nearly 30% in 6 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of non-Koreans finding employment in South Korea has jumped about 30 percent in the past six years.According to data from Statistics Korea and the Justice Ministry, some 884-thousand foreigners were employed in the country last year, up 26-point-seven percent from 2012.The figure slightly fell from 835-thousand in 2016 to 834-thousand the next year but rose again by 50-thousand in 2018.Including the number of expats who became naturalized Koreans in the past five years, the total number of migrant workers rises to 919-thousand, which is six thousand more than 2017.The wage levels of foreign employees are also on the rise.Around 70 percent of foreign workers earned between one and two million won a month in 2012. Last year, more than half earned over two million won per month.The percentage of foreign workers who have employment insurance also rose to well over 35 percent last year.