Trump: Location for Second N. Korea Summit Chosen

Photo : YONHAP News

United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the location of his next summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been chosen but will be announced in the future.Trump made the remarks to reporters at the White House, while commenting on his meeting with North Korea's top negotiator Kim Yong-chol on Friday.The U.S. president said he had a very good meeting with the official, calling it an "incredible meeting."He said the meeting lasted almost two hours and the two sides have agreed to meet sometime probably in the end of February, adding they've picked the country but it will be announced in the future.The White House said Friday that President Trump met with Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of the North's ruling Workers' Party's central committee, for an hour and half to discuss denuclearization and a second summit, which will take place near the end of February.