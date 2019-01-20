Unemployment Benefit Payouts Hit Record High Last Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The combined amount of unemployment benefits handed out to job seekers hit a record high last year.According to preliminary employment data on Sunday, the government paid unemployment benefits worth six-point-68 trillion won in 2018, up one-point-four trillion won from a year earlier.That is the largest figure since 2008 when the government released related data.The number of jobless people came to a record high one-point-07 million last year, and the number of people who received unemployment benefits also soared by nine-point-three percent on-year to one-point-39 million last year.By industry sector, the construction industry saw the largest increase in the amount of unemployment payouts, which jumped 58 percent on-year to over 700 billion won last year.The government views the rises as the result of the nation’s increased social safety net.