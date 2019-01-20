Unified Korean Handball Team Beats Japan to Secure First Win

Photo : YONHAP News

The unified Korean men's handball team has earned a historic first victory at the ongoing world championship in Denmark.Korea on Saturday defeated Japan 27-25 in a match to determine the rankings for the 21st to the 24th place teams at the International Handball Federation World Men's Handball Championship at Royal Arena, Copenhagen.The squad of 16 South Koreans and four North Koreans were relegated to the ranking round after finishing last in Group A with five straight losses.Team Korea will close out the tournament with the 21st place match against Saudi Arabia on Sunday, also in Copenhagen.This is the first international appearance by a joint Korean handball team.