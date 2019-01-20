Lawmaker Quits Ruling Party over Alleged Real Estate Speculation

Photo : YONHAP News

A ruling party lawmaker who has come under fire for controversial property investments said Sunday that she will quit the Democratic Party to avoid placing a political burden on the party.Rep. Sohn Hye-won is accused of mobilizing her relatives and aides to buy properties in an old district of Mokpo, Jeolla Province before the government designated the area as a cultural heritage site.The lawmaker is facing speculation that she used insider information gained from her post as a member of the National Assembly Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee when these purchases were made. She has strongly denied the allegations.Sohn told a press conference on Sunday that she cannot drive the people into a meaningless war of attrition, and she will give up party membership.She added if the prosecution probe finds out that the allegation is true, she will also give up her parliamentary seat.In addition, the lawmaker said Sunday that she will file a complaint against SBS for spreading false information and defaming her.