S. Korea to Invest 7.3 Bln Won on Unmanned Vehicle Technologies This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it will spend seven-point-three billion won this year to develop key technologies for aerial, marine and ground-based unmanned vehicles.The Ministry of Science and ICT announced the plan on Sunday, saying that it has finalized the 2019 plans for key technologies using unmanned vehicles.Of the total budget, the government will spend the largest portion of four billion won on creating unmanned aircraft traffic management systems to ensure safe operation of drones flying lower than 150 meters from the ground.One-point-one billion won is allocated for the development of critical technologies that enable autonomous cooperation between aerial and ground-based unmanned vehicles.About one-point-four billion won will go to developing technologies that can allow small-sized unmanned vehicles to operate under harsh weather conditions.