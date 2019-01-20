Trump Says 'Looking Forward to Meeting with N. Korean Leader Next Month'

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he's looking forward to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the end of next month.Trump tweeted that he had "great meetings" with top North Korean representatives in Washington last week.Kim Yong-chol, a close aide to the North's leader, visited Washington to hold talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and meet with Trump.Trump, however, said the media is not giving his government credit for the tremendous progress it has made with North Korea, asking it to think of where the U.S. was at the end of the Obama administration compared to now.He earlier told reporters "a lot of progress" has been made on the issue of denuclearizing North Korea.