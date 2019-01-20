Kim Yong-chol Arrives in Beijing after Washington Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's top negotiator, Kim Yong-chol, arrived in Beijing on Sunday after his three-day visit to Washington.Kim, a close aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, arrived in Beijing Capital International Airport at 6:36 p.m. Sunday from Washington.He left the airport along with his entourage, using vehicles prepared by North Korea's embassy and the Chinese government.Kim is expected to return to Pyongyang on Tuesday via an Air Koryo flight, but he is unlikely to meet Chinese officials before returning home.During the three-day visit, the top negotiator met with U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Washington announced after the meetings that the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea will hold their second summit late in February.