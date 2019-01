Photo : YONHAP News

Vietnam has defeated Jordan to become the first team to reach the quarterfinals of the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup.Vietnam's national soccer team, led by South Korean head coach Park Hang-seo, won the shootout 4-2 after the game finished 1-1 following extra time on Sunday in Dubai.Vietnam will play either Japan or Saudi Arabia on Thursday in its first Asian Cup quarterfinal since 2007.