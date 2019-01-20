N. Korea's Art Troupe to Visit China This Week to Perform

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean art troupe will reportedly visit China this week to perform in Beijing ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.According to the North's Korean Central News Agency on Sunday, Ri Su-yong, vice chairman of the North's ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, will visit China leading the art troupe consisting of highly-reputed artists from Wednesday.They will travel to China to perform at the invitation of the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.The Chinese state media also reported on the art troupe's trip.The trip comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Beijing earlier this month for his fourth summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.