'Gov't to Produce Additional Measures to Stabilize Housing Prices if Necessary'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's chief policymaker says the government will come up with additional measures to curb housing prices without delay if any sign of instability is detected in the housing market.Kim Soo-hyun, the presidential chief of staff for policy, said in a press conference on Sunday that though the government believes that steep increases in housing prices are easing, it will be vigilant against any possible instability.Kim said that the current level of stability in home prices is not what the government ultimately hopes for, and housing prices are still too high for ordinary people to buy homes.He said the government will continue to seek measures to stabilize the housing market and expand welfare linked to housing.