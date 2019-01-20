Court to Decide on Arrest Warrant for Fmr. Chief Justice Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

A court decision on the detainment of former Supreme Court chief Yang Sung-tae for his involvement in the judicial power abuse scandal will be made as early as Wednesday.The Seoul Central District Court said Monday that the prosecution's request for Yang's arrest warrant will be reviewed starting 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.The prosecution's request for a warrant to detain the former justice and head of the top court's administrative body Park Byong-dae will also be reviewed at the same time.Yang is accused of interfering in politically-sensitive trials to win the previous Park Geun-hye administration's support for his push to establish a new court of appeals and drawing up a blacklist of judges critical of his policies.Park is suspected of having been one of Yang's key aides.