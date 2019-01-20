Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US Discuss N. Korea, Cost-Sharing Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and the U.S. have exchanged views on the upcoming second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and pending alliance issues.South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Monday that Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held phone talks earlier in the day to discuss the outcome of last week's high-level dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington.Following senior North Korean official Kim Yong-chol's meetings with Pompeo and Trump in Washington, the U.S. announced that the second summit will take place in late February.Noting that Kim's trip has paved the way for the second summit, the diplomats agreed to cooperate in ensuring denuclearization pledges made at last year's historical U.S.-North Korea summit are implemented.On the ongoing negotiations for sharing the costs of stationing American forces in South Korea, Kang and Pompeo agreed to strive for an early deal that is rational and mutually acceptable on the basis of the alliance.