Pompeo: US Wants to Reduce N. Korea's Nuclear, Missile Capacities

Ahead of last Friday's high-level talks with the visiting North Korean envoy, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington wants to reduce Pyongyang's capacity to build out its nuclear and missile programs.In an interview with the Sinclair Broadcast Group on Friday, Pompeo said while the Trump administration has managed to secure the North's commitment to denuclearize, it's now time to execute and implement that commitment.He said it's also important to reduce the risks from the regime's provocations in the process, noting how there haven't been any nuclear or missile tests conducted by Pyongyang.Speaking to Fox News earlier in the week, Pompeo said the U.S. is making progress on seeking ways to reduce risks involving American citizens during negotiations with the North Koreans.Pompeo's latest remarks suggest that the U.S. may be demanding the North's suspension of its nuclear and missile activities before achieving complete denuclearization.Citing unnamed officials from countries involved in the denuclearization efforts, The New York Times reported Saturday that halting the North's nuclear fuel and weapons production is one of the topics on the negotiating table.