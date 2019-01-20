Researchers Develop Technology to Predict Dementia Progress with Blood Test

Photo : YONHAP News

Local researchers have developed a technology to predict the progress of a type of dementia with a blood test, paving the way for early diagnosis, prevention and progress suppression of the disease.In their findings published in the journal Brain on Monday, researchers at Seoul National University said they have developed a way to forecast the accumulated amount of the tau protein in the brain with a blood test.The tau protein is known to be one of the inducers of Alzheimer's disease. An accumulated amount of the protein in the brain is usually detected by an expensive scan.Researchers found that the amount of tau protein in the blood correlates to the amount accumulated in the brain and that the blood concentrations of tau and another inducing substance, Amyloid beta, are also closely linked to the protein level in the brain and the disease progress.