Another Complaint Filed against Head of Controversial Animal Shelter

Photo : YONHAP News

An animal rights activist has filed a complaint with the prosecution against the head of a local animal shelter accused of euthanizing hundreds of animals.Activist Park Hee-tae on Monday filed charges of violating narcotics and animal protection laws against the head of Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth(CARE) Park So-yeon, the group's veterinarian and a whistle blower who disclosed the alleged euthanasia.Park accused the animal rescue chief of ordering her staff to euthanize some 200 animals on the pretext of saving them from an unfavorable environment, and violating narcotics-related laws by purchasing large amounts of the anaesthetic/sedative Zoletil.The animal activist also accused the CARE chief of collecting donations for her organization without reporting them to the local government and of purchasing a piece of land in 2016 with money donated to her shelter under her name.Last Friday, a number of civic groups filed complaints against Park with both the prosecution and the police for similar charges, after a former CARE staffer disclosed that the shelter has been euthanizing animals.On Saturday, the CARE chief apologized for lying about putting down animals during a press conference, but refused to step down while questioning the intent of the whistle-blower.