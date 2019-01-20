Economy
KOSPI Inches up on Monday
Write: 2019-01-21 15:42:33 / Update: 2019-01-21 16:38:22
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) inched up on Monday, gaining point-33 point, or point-02 percent. It closed the day at two-thousand-124-point-61.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing point-72 point, or point-10 percent, to close at 695-point-62.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened six-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-128-point-one won.
Editor's Pick