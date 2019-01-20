Police Launch Preliminary Investigation into Head of Controversial Animal Shelter

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have launched a preliminary investigation into the head of a local animal shelter accused of euthanizing hundreds of animals.Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Won Kyung-Hwan said in a press conference Monday that police are inquiring about related persons regarding allegations reported in the media.Park So-yeon, the head of Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth, commonly known as CARE, is accused of ordering her staff to euthanize more than 200 animals on the pretext of saving them from an unfavorable environment.Last Friday, a number of civic groups filed complaints against Park with both the prosecution and the police, after a former CARE staffer disclosed that the shelter has been euthanizing animals.On Saturday, the CARE chief apologized for lying about putting down animals during a press conference, but refused to step down while questioning the intent of the whistle-blower.