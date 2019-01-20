Ex-Special Inspector Makes Additional Allegations Against Pres. Office

Photo : YONHAP News

A former presidential office inspector who accused the top office of illegal surveillance of citizens has make additional allegations against the current administration.In a news conference on Monday, Kim Tae-woo claimed that at least one member of the inspection team assigned to office work embezzled some 16 million won after submitting false documents on travel expenses.Kim also accused senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk, who is in charge of personnel verification, of turning a blind eye to a nominee for a position on a presidential advisory council who had his driver's license revoked after drunk driving.The whistle-blower claimed his reports on South Korean ambassador to Russia Woo Yoon-keun's alleged bribery before his appointment were also dismissed by Cho and then-presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok.Kim also said Cho's office at the presidential office conducted illegal surveillance even though it didn't have such powers, and forced government officials to submit their mobile phones and computers for digital forensics.He, however, denied that he requested information on a police investigation involving his acquaintance before being dismissed from the inspection team.