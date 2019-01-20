Pres. Office Denies New Allegations by Ex-Inspector

Photo : YONHAP News

Following former inspector Kim Tae-woo's fresh allegations of embezzlement by members of the presidential inspection team, the top office explained Monday that the money paid to the members was to support their intelligence-gathering and inspection activities.In a text message to reporters, presidential anti-corruption secretary Park Hyeong-chul said inspection team members assigned to office work also require such funds for their daytime or afterwork activities and networking.Earlier in the day, Kim claimed that at least one member of the inspection team embezzled some 16 million won after submitting false documents on travel expenses.As for Kim's accusation that the top office appointed a presidential advisory council member who had his driver's license revoked for drunk driving, Park said the appointment was made before the administration announced its ethical standards in appointing high-level officials.