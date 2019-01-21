Moon: S. Korea to Ensure Peninsula Peace is Established

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says it is South Korea's role to ensure that Korean Peninsula issues will be resolved.During a meeting with his key aides Monday, the South Korean president addressed Washington and Pyongyang's latest decision to hold their second summit in late February.While discussing the latest visit to Washington by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's envoy, Kim Yong-chol, Moon noted that the Korean Peninsula issues are desperate tasks, which South Korea shall ensure are taken care of.Moon also stressed that South Korea is not a spectator of Korean Peninsula affairs, which he said the nation and the Korean people's futures depend on.He said that now is an opportunity to establish unwavering peace on the Korean Peninsula, calling it a second chance that will never be given again.