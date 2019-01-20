Seoul Announces Major Expansion of Gwanghwamun Square

Photo : YONHAP News

Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul will get a major makeover to become more favorable to pedestrians by the year 2021.Seoul City Mayor Park Won-soon said Monday that roads in front of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts and the Seoul Government Complex will be incorporated into the square, expanding the area by three-point-seven times to 69-thousand square meters.An underground pathway equipped with cultural and educational facilities will be built to connect Gwanghwamun to Seoul City Hall. A major underground train station will also be built, with five subway lines passing through it.The city government is also pushing to construct a four-kilometer-long underground passage to connect Gwanghwamun Square and Dongdaemun.The 104-billion-won project jointly submitted by a University of Seoul professor and others was selected in an international design contest to refurbish the Gwanghwamun area.