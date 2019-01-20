Gov't, Employee Unions Strike First Deal in 11 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and labor unions of government employees have reached a deal for the first time in eleven years since negotiations broke down under the Lee Myung-bak administration.The collective agreement includes setting up a labor-management consultation body to discuss working conditions and welfare issues.The deal was reached Monday between government and representatives of 74 government employees unions whose members total some 230-thousand.The negotiation was the largest of its kind including all civil servants working for central and provincial governments.The agreement calls for better training of new employees and those promoted to higher ranks as well as efforts to improve employee leave and raise wages for business trips and night shifts.Government agencies will also install exclusive task forces on gender equality while opinions of union members will be reflected regarding in-house education on preventing sexual violence and harassment.The two sides also agreed to continue talks on improving the wage and bonus system.