S. Korea, Japan to Hold Foreign Ministerial Talks in Davos

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will be attending the annual World Economic Forum set to open in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.She will also meet with her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on the sidelines of the three-day gathering to discuss bilateral relations.The two ministers are expected to address a military radar dispute and Tokyo's request for diplomatic discussions over a South Korean Supreme Court ruling on Japan's wartime forced labor.On the same day, Kang will speak at a session on geopolitical outlooks and the global economy along with other presenters, including the foreign ministers of Japan and Canada and Singapore's finance minister.On Wednesday evening, Kang is scheduled to attend a banquet with global figures and representatives of international organizations.The following day she will take part in a luncheon meeting with global economic leaders as well as a dinner for top ranking government officials.Minister Kang will also sit on a panel in a closed-door session related to Korean Peninsula affairs and talk about South Korea's peace initiative.