Moon's Former Chief of Staff Appointed as Special Adviser on UAE

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok has been named President Moon Jae-in's special adviser on diplomatic issues.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom announced Im’s appointment on Monday as a presidential adviser with a special mission with regard to the United Arab Emirates(UAE).The spokesman stressed Im’s role in strengthening the country’s ties with the Middle Eastern country while serving as chief of staff and expected him to make a significant contribution to safeguarding national interests by solidifying trust and cooperative ties with the UAE.Han Byung-do, Moon’s former senior secretary for political affairs, was also appointed as a special presidential adviser on Iraq-related issues.