Seoul Finalizing Schedule for Tamiflu Delivery to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea says it is in the final process of confirming the schedule for a planned delivery of the antiviral drug Tamiflu to North Korea.Unification Ministry Spokesman Baik Tae-hyun said during a regular media briefing on Monday that details on the transport and delivery of the drug and other medical goods are being finalized.The antiflu medicine was initially expected to be delivered Tuesday, but a ministry official said due to lingering negotiations their timeline was delayed, adding it will happen soon.Earlier, the South Korean government announced a plan to send Tamiflu for 200-thousand North Koreans, along with 50-thousand rapid flu testing kits provided by the private sector.This comes as a follow-up measure to the agreements reached during the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang last September, and will be the Moon Jae-in administration’s first humanitarian assistance to be provided for North Koreans.On January eighth, the government approved a plan to finance the project with three-point-five billion won from the inter-Korean Economic Cooperation Fund.