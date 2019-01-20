LKP Lawmakers to Visit US Ahead of N. Korea-US Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) will send a delegation to Washington next month ahead of the second North Korea-U.S. summit scheduled for late February.LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won, who will be part of the group, gave a briefing Monday on party discussions related to the North Korea-U.S. summit.Na said that during the visit, the LKP will communicate its position to the U.S. regarding the direction of the summit meeting.The delegation will depart for Washington around February tenth or eleventh.The floor leader said that her party will continue sincere efforts toward denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula as it conveys its stance on the North Korea nuclear issue to key figures in the U.S.Na said that LKP members at the Monday meeting agreed that they do not oppose inter-Korean or North Korea-U.S. dialogue. They stressed, however, that the objective of talks should focus on nuclear dismantlement and not a nuclear freeze.