Seoul's FM Addresses Huge Gap in Cost-Sharing Negotiations with US

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says there is still a significant gap in military cost-sharing negotiations with the United States.Speaking to reporters on Monday, following a closed-door meeting with members of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, Kang declined to reveal the amount Washington is demanding Seoul to shoulder.However, she said lawmakers briefed on the negotiations are aware that it is a difficult situation. She explained Seoul’s stance is that the amount should be reasonable enough for Seoul to pay and the Korean public to accept.Kang also refused to comment on questions regarding further details of a prospective second summit between the U.S. and North Korea. However, she said said information will be revealed by the two negotiating parties and emphasized that Seoul is continuing communication with both sides.