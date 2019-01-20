N. Korea, US End Working-level Talks in Sweden

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea and the U.S. ended their working-level talks in Sweden on Monday to prepare for a second summit between their leaders.According Reuters, a spokesman of Sweden's Foreign Ministry said constructive talks have been held covering issues concerning developments on the Korean Peninsula, including confidence building, economic development and long-term engagement.U.S. Special Representative Stephen Biegun and his North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui held three days of discussions at a remote facility just outside Stockholm.South Korea's chief nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon also stayed at the facility for bilateral or trilateral talks to serve as a mediator.Through the talks, the participants reportedly had extensive and candid discussions on issues related to the second U.S.-North Korea summit, especially the North's denuclearization and the U.S.’ corresponding measures.Biegun reportedly left the facility at 10:45 a.m. Monday, and Choe and Lee were seen leaving two hours later. The South and North Korean envoys are thought to have held talks during the two hours.