Authorities Declare Daegu, Gyeongsan, Ansan as Areas Affected by Measles Virus

Health authorities have declared the cities of Daegu, Gyeongsan in North Gyeongsang Province and Ansan in Gyeonggi Province as areas affected by the measles virus.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that children in the infected areas are required to get vaccinated early, the first vaccination between the ages of six to eleven months, and the second between 13 and 47 months.The second vaccination should come at least four weeks after the first one.There have been 31 confirmed cases of measles since the first case in the latest outbreak was confirmed in Daegu last month. Seventeen of these were in the Daegu/North Gyeongsang area and eleven in Gyeonggi Province's Ansan and Siheung.