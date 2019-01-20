[Exclusive] Vice Env. Minister Summoned over Abuse of Power Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

KBS has learned that prosecutors summoned Vice Environment Minister Park Chun-kyoo for questioning Tuesday on allegations he drew up a blacklist of officials who work for agencies related to the ministry.The move comes after prosecutors raided Park’s office last Monday.Late last year, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party filed a complaint with the prosecution against five people, including Park and former environment minister, Kim Eun-kyung. The party claimed that they pressured 24 officials appointed by the previous administration to organizations under the ministry to tender their resignations.Prosecutors are expected to summon the former environment minister for questioning soon.